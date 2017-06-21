Urbandale Bridal Store Donates Dress to Bride Whose Dress was Stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- The quest to find a Des Moines woman's stolen wedding dress went viral on social media last week. Now, thanks to the help of strangers, Marissa Hurst is one step closer toward replacing it.

Stacey’s Bridal invited Hurst to pick from thousands of dresses at its store in Urbandale, after thieves broke into Hurst's car and stole her wedding dress from the trunk.

The stolen dress was a family heirloom, one that Hurst’s mother and grandmother had worn on their wedding days.

“I kind of want to keep elements of the old dress because I did think it was very beautiful,” says Hurst. “I just hope that I can find a new one that does justice to the old dress.”

The people at Stacey’s Bridal saw Channel 13’s story and the manager says they didn't think twice about helping a bride in need.

“We’re going to donate a dress. She gets the whole thing paid off. It’s amazing! We have so many dresses she’s bound to find the perfect second dress,” says Morgan Clutter, a manager at the bridal store.

Hurst did said, “yes to the dress” Tuesday but she is keeping her final choice a secret so she can surprise her fiance. She says she enjoyed creating new memories shopping for a dress with her mother and grandmother.