Albia Teacher Arrested for Alleged Sexual Relationship with Student

ALBIA, Iowa – An Albia Community School District teacher has been charged for an alleged sexual relationship with a student.

Twenty-nine-year-old Zachary Simpson was arrested Wednesday after being charged with two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee. Simpson is a special education teacher and also runs a driver education business.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, the 16-year-old victim told authorities Simpson began a relationship with her in February. She said the two would meet and drive into the country, then engage in intercourse while parked on the side of the road.

Simpson was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held in the Monroe County Jail.