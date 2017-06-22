× Kyle Schwarber Coming Back to Iowa Cubs

DES MOINES, Iowa — SchwarBombs could soon be flying out Principal Park again.

The Chicago Cubs announced Thursday morning they are sending OF Kyle Schwarber to the Iowa Cubs. Schwarber has struggled to find consistency so far this season after a heroic effort helped lead the Cubs to their first World Series in more than a century last October.

If you want to see Schwarber in action you’d better act quick. The Iowa Cubs are on the road at Round Rock through Sunday. They return to Des Moines on Monday. There is no guarantee he will still be with the club when they come back to Iowa.

Schwarber previously spent time with the Iowa Cubs in 2015, playing 17 games and hitting home runs.