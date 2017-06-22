Motorcyclist Kicks Car in Road Rage Incident, Triggers Chain-Reaction Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- An apparent road-rage crash involving a motorcyclist and the driver of a sedan was captured on cellphone video Wednesday morning on the 14 Freeway near Los Angeles, according to KTLA.

The crash was reported about 5:49 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound side of the 14 Freeway near Newhall Avenue in Santa Clarita, California Highway Patrol Officer Bond said.

Tim Morrison and Chris Traber, who shot the video, were on their way to work when they say the driver of the silver sedan cut in front of the motorcyclist. The incident continued to escalate between the two motorists so Traber decided to start recording on his cellphone.

The video shows the motorcyclist apparently kicking the side of the sedan, which then swerves into the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist manages to avoid crashing but the driver of the sedan loses control and then hits the median before traveling into traffic and crashing into a white Chevrolet Avalanche. The Avalanche ends up on its roof as a result of the crash.

One person was taken to a local hospital, said Bond.

Morrison said an officer at the scene gave him an update on the Avalanche driver's condition.

“Pretty intense, so I’m just glad that the guy’s OK. The officer told me yesterday that he seems to be OK,” Morrison said.

The motorcyclist did not appear to stop following the crash.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible hit-and-run, Bond said.