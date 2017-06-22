Waukee Library Gets an Upgrade this Fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- The Waukee Library hasn’t been updated since it was built about 14 years ago and the director says it’s in need of an update, especially the children’s area.

“When I started here almost three years ago that’s the first thing I noticed. Our children’s area was pretty plain, not colorful, not really exciting,” Library Director Kristine Larson said.

She said they plan to renovate the entire library starting with the main area, then moving on to the storytime rooms.

“We will be doing new carpet, paint, shelving, learning centers for the kids and bringing in some new technology,” Larson said.

The director said summer is the library’s busiest season and they don’t plan to start the renovation until this fall.

“Daily we have about 500 people in the building,” Larson said.

She added, the library isn’t just about books.

“It’s one of my favorite things of my job; seeing kids run in and being excited about what’s new in the library every day. So adding those learning centers where they can play and learn and explore is really important to us. It’s not just checking out books, we are much more than books. They can learn and connect and play with other kids. Then parents can connect with other parents. It’s just a fun place to be,” Larson said.

She said the theme will add to the liveliness of the library, centered around their library mascot.

“Our theme is going to be a forest theme. Last year we introduced Kit the Fox, who is our children's mascot. That's a fox which is based off an actual live fox, in town, that a lot of people have seen. So we turned that into our children’s mascot and it's really fun. So we centered it around that,” Larson said.

The first step of the renovation this fall will be putting in the new carpet.