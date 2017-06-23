Brothers Crossing Country in Memory of Grandmother’s Fight with ALS Cross Into Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa -- 1,200 miles down, 1,100 miles to go. Two brothers are making their way across country this summer; one in a van and one on foot.

"The first two weeks were a little rough, I'm not going to lie," Mike Devlin told us Thursday as he stopped for a rest near Mitchellville.

Devlin is in the middle of a run across America to raise awareness and money to fight ALS. He left from San Francisco back in April. He hopes to make it to New York City by August 3rd. The journey is inspired by his grandmother's life and her fight with ALS.

"It was a tough experience on our entire family," Devlin says, "It's a terrible, terrible disease that strips the humanity from the person. God bless our grandmother, she fought it with a smile on her face. We wanted to pay it forward. We knew the experience that we went through and we wanted to help the people that were dealing with it across the country.

He's been logging about 30-35 miles per day. His younger brother Joey is traveling with him, following every step in a support van. You can follow along with their trip at their website, www.ALSprojectrun.com. You can also find them on Facebook and Twitter.

Mike Devlin says the run has been mostly uneventful except one strange incident in Colorado. He and his brother came across a road clogged with cattle. After trying to nudge their way through unsuccessfully the Devlins had to re-route and find a way around the stubborn herd.