Deonte Burton Signs With Timberwolves, Could Play in Des Moines Next Season

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Deonte Burton didn’t hear his name called Thursday night at the NBA Draft but he didn’t have to wait long afterward to get the big call.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Burton, an Iowa State University senior, have agreed to a contract. If Burton doesn’t make the Timberwolves squad he could be assigned the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves.

The former Iowa Energy were purchased by the Timberwolves earlier this year. The team begins their inaugural season this fall.