Des Moines Arts Festival Kicks Off Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines Arts Festival will be taking over downtown starting Friday at 11 a.m.

The festival has 176 different visual artists coming from all over the United States, Canada and Argentina.

"We have food trucks, we have music and we have performing arts. Here at the Des Moines Arts Festival there truly is something for everyone," President of Des Moines Arts Festival Board Susan Patterson Plank said.

A film festival is part of the weekend as well.

"This is the ninth year for the Interro Bang Film Festival and we screen films from around the world and we have a lot of international films this year. Including "Lunchtime" which just screened at Cannes. We have a couple Iowa films including "Pressing On," which focuses on a letter press company in Iowa," Director of Interro Bang Film Festival Kristian Day said.

And if you miss any of the films, you can catch the winners on Sunday.

For more details about the schedule of events the Des Moines Arts Festival website has everything you need.

The whole festival is outfitted with WiFi from Century Link.

They have lots of parking options including the Nationwide Insurance parking garage which is free after 3:30 p.m. Friday.

There is also valet parking for both bicycles and cars.

The festival is free unless you are looking for a VIP experience.

"It allows you access to air conditioned restrooms, free and discounted drinks and many other perks as well as discounted merch from the arts festival tents. What's also exciting about the VIP experience is the new space we built," Silent Rivers Design+Build Marketing Coordinator Ryan Rohlf said.

The festival ends Sunday at 5 p.m.