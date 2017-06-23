× Lottery Jackpot Rigger’s Iowa Convictions Dismissed

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Supreme Court has dismissed the conviction of an Iowa man who just last week pleaded guilty in federal court to charges related with rigging lottery computers in order to win jackpots.

The court issued a ruling Friday dismissing Eddie Tipton’s conviction for tampering with lottery equipment. The ruling said the statute of limitations on one of the counts against him had expired and improper instructions given on the other count could have influenced the jury.

Eddie Tipton entered a guilty plea in federal court to theft by fraud and computer crime in Wisconsin last week. He has also agreed to admit to ongoing criminal conduct charges in Iowa later this month.

The Iowa Supreme Court’s ruling remanded one count, the one involving jury instructions, for retrial but the Iowa Attorney General’s Office says as part of its plea agreement it will not pursue further action against Eddie Tipton.

Officials say while he was the Information Security Director for the Multi-State Lottery Association, Tipton tampered with the computers that are designed to randomly choose the winning jackpot numbers. His crime came to light following an investigation into a winning Hot Lotto ticket for a 2010 $16 million jackpot. Tipton bought the ticket and tried to claim it through several avenues, while remaining anonymous. The jackpot wasn’t able to be claimed before the deadline expired.

Tipton’s brother Tommy Tipton and other associates were also linked to rigged lottery jackpots in several other states.