Monte Morris Drafted by Denver Nuggets; Jok Signs with New Orleans

BROOKLYN, New York — The NBA draft Thursday night picked up just one player from the state of Iowa.

Former Iowa State University star Monte Morris was drafted in the second round by the Denver Nuggets. He was the 51st pick in the draft.

Morris is the winningest player in Iowa State history, with 100 career victories. He’s also the 38th former Cyclone to be drafted into the NBA.

Morris becomes the fifth player and third point guard that Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm has had drafted in his six years as a college coach.

Congrats @MonteMorris11! Proud of U & thankful for all you have done for me & Iowa State! Never change! Keep making people better! Dream Big pic.twitter.com/wsbCsh3hx7 — Steve Prohm (@CoachProhm) June 23, 2017

Iowa Hawkeye sharp shooter Peter Jok was not drafted but will get shot with New Orleans Pelicans. Jok tweeted the good news Thursday night.

Thank you to @PelicansNBA for giving me a chance at the summer league. You won't regret it! — Peter Jok (@Jok_City14) June 23, 2017

Jok played high school ball at West Des Moines Valley.