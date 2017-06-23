× Morning Accident Causes Traffic Tie Up on MLK Jr. Parkway

DES MOINES, Iowa — An accident involving three vehicles shut down part of MLK Jr. Parkway for a short time Friday morning.

The accident happened around 6:15 at the intersection of MLK and Forrest. Video from the scene shows one of the vehicles involved hit a nearby building.

Police officers on the scene didn’t provide details about the accident except that there were no serious injuries from the crash.

The southbound lanes of MLK were shut down at Forrest for about 40 minutes while investigators took statements and and worked to clear the scene.