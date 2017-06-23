× Peter Jok Heading to New Orleans to Pursue NBA Dreams

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Iowa Hawkeye Senior Peter Jok went undrafted on Thursday night, but hours after the draft an NBA suitor came calling.

Thank you to @PelicansNBA for giving me a chance at the summer league. You won't regret it! — Peter Jok (@Jok_City14) June 23, 2017

Jok will join the New Orleans Pelicans at their Summer League in hopes of earning a long term contract with the team. Jok lead the Big Ten in scoring last season. At the conclusion of Thursday’s draft he offered congratulations to everyone who was drafted and said not hearing his name called will now motivate him.