Schwarber Heading to Des Moines

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 04: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Wrigley Field on June 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)
CHICAGO – Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber has struggled all season in Chicago, and is now being sent to Triple A Iowa with the ICubs.
Schwarber is expected to join the ICubs on Monday when they start an 8 game home-stand with New Orleans.
Schwarber is hitting just .171 this season with the big Cubs. Kyle last played in Iowa in 2015.