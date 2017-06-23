× Schwarber Heading to Des Moines

CHICAGO – Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber has struggled all season in Chicago, and is now being sent to Triple A Iowa with the ICubs.

Schwarber is expected to join the ICubs on Monday when they start an 8 game home-stand with New Orleans.

Schwarber is hitting just .171 this season with the big Cubs. Kyle last played in Iowa in 2015.