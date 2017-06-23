Schwarber Heading to Des Moines

Posted 10:52 pm, June 23, 2017, by

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 04: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Wrigley Field on June 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber has struggled all season in Chicago, and is now being sent to Triple A Iowa with the ICubs.

Schwarber is expected to join the ICubs on Monday when they start an 8 game home-stand with New Orleans.

Schwarber is hitting just .171 this season with the big Cubs.  Kyle last played in Iowa in 2015.