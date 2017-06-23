Strong Winds Topple Semi on Mile Long Bridge

SAYLORVILLE LAKE, Iowa – A semi driver had some scary moments Thursday night when his truck flipped on its side on the Mile Long Bridge.

The truck was crossing the bridge over Saylorville Lake on Highway 415 Thursday night just after 10:00 p.m. when the vehicle tipped over on to one of the guardrails. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says there was a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect at the time of the accident and crosswinds blew the vehicle over.

The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Luis Mejia, was not injured in the accident.

Crews were able to get the truck upright pretty quickly, but the bridge was closed until around 12:30 a.m. Friday.