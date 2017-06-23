Urbandale Caretaker, Husband Awaiting Extradition to Iowa Following Abuse Allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- An Urbandale couple is awaiting extradition to Iowa after allegedly kidnapping a disabled who had been given a bath laced with bleach and Epson salt.

The woman was 19 year-old Airionna Bent, born at just 26 weeks with severe disabilities.

Becky Bent-Weible couldn't believe what she was hearing when she found out what happened to her daughter.

“I was mortified, I mean my heart fell to my feet” she said.

According to court documents, after allegedly giving her a chemical bath in late May, caretaker Katrina and husband Garry Eubanks fled to Florida with the severely burned woman in tow; taking her to Katrina's sister-in-law who worked as a nurse at a Tampa hospital.

Documents show Airionna's burns were bad you could leave a fingerprint impression by touching her skin.

When police in Florida found out what had happened they arrested the Eubanks on kidnapping and neglect of a dependent person.

“There’s permeant damage now that we’re going to have to do daily things for her because of these burns. She’s going to have to have daily stretching of the skin, she’s going to have to have lotion applied at least twice a day, I mean the scars are horrendous to me” said Bent-Weible.

Airionna's mother said Katriana had been taking care of her daughter for over a year with no incidents.

“I considered her as Arianna’s other mother, I mean she was a friend” said Bent-Weible

Katrina was contracted through Mosaic, a provider for those with disabilities. Executive Director Carol Mau was horrified when she heard about the alleged abuse. Contractors go through an extensive background check before they go to work.

“Vetting process, and there’s training, and there’s a matching process; there’s quite to it before someone would actually move in.

Airionna's mother says Mosaic is not to blame.

“They did their checks, they did everything they were supposed to do so it was not Mosaic’s fault. People are trying to blame them and it’s not their fault, it’s the people who did it” said Bent-Weible.

Airionna is recovering at an Iowa hospital.

Urbandale police are working with their Florida counterparts to get the Eubanks extradited back to Iowa to face kidnapping and neglect charges.