× Woman Charged with Arson in Fire at Des Moines Mosque

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person is in the Polk County Jail after police say she started a fire at a Des Moines mosque.

The incident happened Thursday when police say 22-year-old Aisha Ismail entered the Islamic Center of Des Moines at 6201 Franklin Avenue, poured lighter fluid on the floor below a security camera, and then lit a fire.

The flames were able to be put out quickly and no major damage was caused.

Ismail left the scene and was later arrested. She is charged with first degree arson and is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Police did not comment on a motive for the fire but did say the incident was not a hate crime. They also confirmed Ismail is suspected in a theft that occurred at the mosque.