× Beaverdale Trying to Revive Neighborhood Watch

DES MOINES, Iowa — After being deactivated for a few years the Beaverdale Neighborhood has been trying to make a comeback.

“I started picking up five here, five there, and it’s slowly grown. Now it’s gotten to the point where I have like, 50 captains, but I’d like to have 100 at least with little groups of neighborhoods who are looking out for each other” said Mike McCarthy of the Beaverdale Neighborhood Association.

McCarthy is leading the efforts to revive the watch after an uncommon string of violence in the area.

His idea is to have several residents report to a captain, who keep in contact with other captains. If anything suspicious takes place McCarthy’s hope is that the network of residents will be able to pick up on it.

McCarthy says that Des Moines Police will be training with members of the watch next month.

“This is not a training in self-defense or anything at all, it’s just how to spot something and who to call when you see something suspicious. So it’s very much an ‘I’ve got your back’ approach” said McCarthy.

The training will be held on July 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Northwest Community Center.