FACEOFF: Jok vs Morris, Barnstormers Season Ends, Schwarber, Naz the Globetrotter

Posted 11:37 pm, June 25, 2017, by

Sears and Admire talk Naz Mitrou-Long being drafted by the Globetrotters, Peter Jok and Monte Morris, Schwarber coming to Des Moines, and Derek Carr's crazy contract.