Altoona Approves Sale of Fireworks but Bans Use Within City Limits

ALTOONA, Iowa — Another metro city is adding its name to the list of places where you can’t set off fireworks.

The city of Altoona is the latest to put a ban on setting off fireworks within city limits. The new ordinance went into effect on June 22nd.

On June 19th the Altoona city council approved the sale of fireworks within the city from June 1st until July 8th and December 10th through January 3rd.

Despite the move, people will have to find somewhere else to set them off.