× Ames Woman Faces Charges After Girlfriend Dies of Synthetic Opioid Overdose

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the death of an Ames woman.

Sadie Dalgliesh, 22, is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. Police say she purchased a synthetic opioid called U4 and supplied the drug to her girlfriend, Tashara Burnside.

An autopsy showed Burnside died from an overdose after using the drug back in December.

“A chemist’s worst nightmare. It’s a synthetic opioid, it’s very powerful, in some cases you really don’t know what’s in it, you don’t know proper dosage–not that there really is one–but you don’t really know what you’re getting. And it can be mixed with all kinds of substances, which really makes it dangerous,” said Geoff Huff with the Ames Police Department.

Police say the drug U4 is more prevalent on the coasts, but is starting to make its way to the Midwest.