× Arraignment Monday for Woman Charged in Stepfather’s Murder

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman accused of murdering her stepfather will be back in court Monday.

Sera Alexander is set to be arraigned in the death of 49-year-old Anthony Hartmann last month.

Police say Alexander admitted to shooting Hartmann at home when he came to collect some of his belongings. Sera’s mother Susan Hartmann claims Sera did not know a restraining order against Anthony was no longer in effect at the time of the shooting

Court records show he has a history of domestic abuse.

Alexander is charged with first degree murder.