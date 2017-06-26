× Body Recovered After Tama County Drowning

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa – A 20-year-old man is dead following an apparent drowning in the Iowa River.

The Tama Police Department says rescue crews were called shortly after 4:30 Sunday afternoon about an accidental drowning at 1974 340th Street, south of Tama.

Officials were able to recover the body of Rodney Paul Keraghan. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other details are being released by law enforcement at this time.