Chicago Player Taking Field with I-Cubs

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 02: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Chicago Cubs bats against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on June 2, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Cardinals 3-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
DES MOINES, Iowa — A few more Cubs fans will be filling Principal Park on Monday.
Chicago Cubs player Kyle Schwarber will take the field in an I-Cubs uniform. Chicago sent the outfielder down last week, and the big Cubs hope Schwarber can gain a little confidence after a sluggish start to the season.
The first pitch flies just after 7 p.m. on Monday night.