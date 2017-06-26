Chicago Player Taking Field with I-Cubs

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 02: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Chicago Cubs bats against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on June 2, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Cardinals 3-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  A few more Cubs fans will be filling Principal Park on Monday.

Chicago Cubs player Kyle Schwarber will take the field in an I-Cubs uniform. Chicago sent the outfielder down last week, and the big Cubs hope Schwarber can gain a little confidence after a sluggish start to the season.

The first pitch flies just after 7 p.m. on Monday night.

