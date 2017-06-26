× Chicago Player Taking Field with I-Cubs

DES MOINES, Iowa — A few more Cubs fans will be filling Principal Park on Monday.

Chicago Cubs player Kyle Schwarber will take the field in an I-Cubs uniform. Chicago sent the outfielder down last week, and the big Cubs hope Schwarber can gain a little confidence after a sluggish start to the season.

The first pitch flies just after 7 p.m. on Monday night.