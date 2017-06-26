Colo-NESCO School District Pays to Reopen Playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEARING, Iowa -- The Colo-NESCO School District has opened its wallet to get its playground back.

The district purchased land near the elementary school in Zearing in 2013 for $12,000. Because the district failed to pay nearly $250 in back taxes, the land was then sold at a tax sale.

The new owner padlocked the playground and offered to sell it back to the district for $50,000.

The dispute was settled over the weekend. According to the Ames Tribune, the district repurchased the land for $2,500. The playground has since been reopened.