× Dept. of Corrections Recommends Against Pre-Trial Release for Sabrina Ray’s Adoptive Grandmother

ADEL, Iowa — Legal proceedings continue for the five people charged in the death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray.

Her adoptive parents, brother, grandmother and cousin remain in custody.

Court documents show the Department of Corrections is recommending Sabrina’s adoptive grandmother, Carla Bousman, not be granted pre-trial release. This is because Carla plans to stay with her adult son, whose children sometimes reside at his home in Perry.

A judge has not yet ruled on the issue.

Sabrina’s adoptive cousin Josie Bousman has a pre-trial conference set for August 25th and her trial will begin October 30th. She entered a written not guilty plea last week.

Adoptive parents Marc and Misty Ray have jury trials set for August 28th.

Their son Justin Ray will stand trial starting September 18th.

Sabrina was found dead in her Perry home last month. Police say she was abused and severely malnourished. An autopsy found she weighed just 56 pounds at the time of her death.