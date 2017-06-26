DES MOINES - The demotion didn't surprise Kyle Schwarber who was batting a Major League worst .171. Even though Schwarber saw it coming he said it still "ticks" him off, but his sole focus is on getting right and getting back to Chicago.
Kyle Schwarber Joins I-Cubs, Fans Fill Principal Park
-
Schwarber Heading to Des Moines
-
Kyle Schwarber Coming Back to Iowa Cubs
-
Chicago Player Taking Field with I-Cubs
-
FACEOFF: Jok vs Morris, Barnstormers Season Ends, Schwarber, Naz the Globetrotter
-
Bucs Thinking of Okposo, Preparing for Playoffs
-
-
Northern Iowa Man Doesn’t Let Cerebral Palsy Hinder His Meteorology Dreams
-
Accused Killer Waives Right to Jury Trial
-
Man Accused of Killing Des Moines Woman Set for Court on Friday
-
Charges Officially Issued, Trial Date Set in Gloria Gary Murder Case
-
One Killed in Crash in Rural Poweshiek County
-
-
‘Your mommy can’t save you’: Man Accused of Recording Sex Assaults on Children
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Tipping.
-
I THINK: NFL Lightens Up, No Exam Retweets, Hawkeye Baseball Makes History