Mobile App Helps Baseball Fans and Local Organizations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hungry baseball fans won't have to miss a moment of the action at the park, thanks to a new mobile platform.

FanFood allows customers to order their concessions on their phones and have items delivered to their seat. Co-founder Dustin Hemesath says the idea behind the app is to enhance the fan experience, and it's supporting local causes.

"We are partnering with local charities to staff the event, so everybody tonight will be staffed through a volunteer basis and the money goes to the Iowa Food Bank, so that's something that's really intriguing a lot of people here in the local community," said Hemesath.

FanFood can be found in all mobile app stores.