‘Own It Iowa’ Campaign Aims to Help Homeowners

IOWA -- A new program is aimed at helping people buy homes.

A new closing cost assistance program was announced on Monday morning at the governor's weekly news conference.

Governor Kim Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg introduced Own It Iowa, a campaign hosted by the Iowa Finance Authority and the Iowa Association of Realtors. The goal is to help people buy homes by providing help with closing costs.

"As we work toward building a better Iowa, it's important for all Iowans to have a strong quality of life, and home ownership is a vital piece to the fabric of our neighborhood and communities and our state," said Governor Reynolds.

The programs offers Iowa home buyers a chance win $2,500 and an opportunity to learn about home ownership resources. A limited-time program offering $1,500 in closing costs assistance with conventional loans is also part of the campaign.