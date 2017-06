× Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Weekend Accident

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a serious accident that sent a man to the hospital over the weekend.

It happened after 8:00 Saturday night at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Park Street. Police say the 64-year-old man was walking across the street when a pickup truck hit him.

The victim was rushed to Methodist Medical Center.

There is not yet word on his condition or whether the driver of the truck will be charged.