Social Media Posts Not Reasons Behind Recent Firing of Polk County Sergeant

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says recent social media postings are not the reason a long-time deputy was fired.

Former Sergeant Dan Charleston was terminated on Friday. The sheriff's office says Charleston's recent posts online about the Koran and Muslims were "not a factor in any way" with his separation from the office. They say a disciplinary process for employee rule violations was under way long before the postings were made on social media.

Charleston worked for the sheriff's office for nearly 20 years. He has three civil rights lawsuits pending against Sheriff Bill McCarthy, claiming he faced discrimination and retaliation after running against McCarthy--and losing--twice.