IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa is expanding its budget.

The state Board of Regents approved a pair of tuition increases at the university for this fall. Combined, they will raise the price of tuition by about 5%. The increase will bring in more than $16 million dollars.

According to the Iowa City Press-Citizen, the university plans to use nearly a third of that--$4.8 million--for salary increases.