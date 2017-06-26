× WHO Great Iowa Tractor Ride Has Need For Speed

DAYTON, Iowa- The WHO Radio Great Iowa Tractor Ride is underway for the 21st year. And for those who are new drivers on the ride, they’re learning the need for speed is important.

The right speed.

Chandler Jahner, of Harvey is riding an Allis Chalmers tractor he restored while he was in high school. He had to sign up for a group which would go about the speed of his tractor.

“I joined in the 12 mile an hour group,” said Jahner. “The issue we are facing is, I have a wire that’s running actually to my governor in order for me just to get just that much more throttle because I keep falling behind some of these individuals.”

Jahner said his tractor is rated at 10 mph, but with larger tires he figures he goes 12 mph. It’s that some tractors do much faster in the group he is in.

These people here at the tractor ride are great,” said Jahner. “They’re willing to allow me to jump down to a slower group, so I get the full experience of tractor ride instead of being stressed out by keeping up with everyone else.”

The Great Iowa Tractor Ride made it’s first stop at Hidden Acres Conference Center.

“This is absolutely beautiful they call it hidden acres it is a hidden gem and Iowa there’s 800 people to stay overnight here they do church camps here,” said Bob Quinn of WHO Radio.

Quinn added that the cool weather was great, as they had feared recent hot weather would hang on into this week.

The ride is based out of Jefferson’s Wild Rose Casino. The 2017 Ride concludes on Wednesday.