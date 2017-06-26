× Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Murder of Stepfather

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman charged in the shooting death of her stepfather last month was in court Monday morning for her arraignment hearing.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sera Alexander pleaded not guilty to first degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Anthony Hartmann.

Police say she admitted to shooting Hartmann on May 8th when he came to the home to collect some of his belongings. Alexander’s mother, Susan Hartmann, said her daughter was unaware a previous restraining order against Hartmann had recently expired.

Alexander’s pre-trial conference is set for July 27th with her trial beginning August 28th.

She remains free on bond.