‘AK-47 Bandit’ Suspect Arrested in Kansas, Accused of Several Crimes Including Iowa Robbery

IOWA -- The man known as the AK-47 Bandit who is suspected of robbing a Mason City bank may be in custody.

The robber held up the Iowa Heartland Credit Union in 2015. Nobody was injured during this incident, but the same suspect was accused of shooting a California officer during a bank robbery five years ago. Now, federal agents say they have tracked him down.

Richard Gathercole is behind bars for shooting at a state trooper in Kansas. Authorities say he called his mother and told her to "get rid of the guns," and his mother told him, "you know this call is recorded."

A search of his home turned up several explosives and the weapon connecting him to the crimes, including the California bank robbery.