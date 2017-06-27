× Ambassador Branstad and Ag Secretary Perdue Promoting Return of U.S. Beef to China

BEIJING, China — Former Iowa governor and current Ambassador to China Terry Branstad will be promoting U.S. beef in Beijing this week.

Branstad will travel with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to mark the return of U.S. beef to China.

Perdue tweeted, “Headed to China, where Amb. Terry Branstad & I will cut a prime rib to mark the return of U.S. beef after 13 years.”

The two will cut a prime rib to mark the return of U.S. beef after 13 years. China banned U.S. beef because of concerns over mad cow disease. The cut of meat will come from Nebraska.