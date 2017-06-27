Ankeny’s The Original Pancake House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- The Original Pancake House in Ankeny opened in January 2017, but the co-owners said the whole process of opening up took about two years.

“My partner, Pat Caligiuri, and I were at a basketball game and his wife Brenda and we were talking about what if we weren’t teaching, because we are both teachers. And I said I would open an Original Pancake House because I absolutely love the food there. Pat...her husband said 'hey I would do that' and from that point on we weren’t watching the basketball game anymore,” Co-Owner Jodi Jannes said.

Jannes said even though it is a franchise, it’s not a big corporation and only consists of four people.

“They’re wonderful people. We went out to Portland in 2014 and they interviewed us, we had the best breakfast ever, and had a little sampling of everything and then they invited us upstairs to tell us we got the franchise,” Jannes said.

The Ankeny location is the only one in Iowa right now.

“We really were attracted to the franchise because it’s all scratch made, just like it’s from grandma’s kitchen,” Co-Owner Pat Caligiuri said.

Caligiuri and Jannes said the apple pancakes are a major hit and part of the reason they wanted to get the restaurant going.

“There’s about two sliced Granny Smith apples on top, there’s brown sugar and our German batter and it rises up like a souffle. So we have to rush it out to the table before it falls,” Caligiuri said.

Jannes added, opening the restaurant was a team effort and wouldn’t have happened without the help of friends.