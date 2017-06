Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After 11 days and thousands of miles, Urbandale resident Sarah Cooper completed the Race Across America.

Not only did she finish the race--which is billed as the world's toughest bicycle race--she was the first woman to cross the finish line.

After her long journey, Cooper sat down with Channel 13's Sonya Heitshusen to talk about her perseverance and the challenges she faced along the way.