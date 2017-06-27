Classic Cars, Memorabilia Being Auctioned in Southeast Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YARMOUTH, Iowa -- A chance at a piece of history is almost over in southeast Iowa.

Hundreds of people are flocking to Yarmouth for a chance at more than 300 classic cars. They were collected by an Iowa business man, and following his death are being sold at auction.

One of the main attractions was a 1929 Stutz Blackhawk Roadster. It was one of only six that were made, and it sold for $122,000.

"He had a good eye. He knew what to buy because we've had a tremendous amount of interest from all across the country and across the world on these cars and equipment that we're selling," said John Sullivan of Sullivan Auctioneers. "He lived life in the fast lane. He liked cars. He liked fast cars. He liked modifying equipment and tractors and cars and making them better than even they were out of the factory."

Most of the cars sold on Monday, but there are tractors and other memorabilia still available. The auction runs through Friday.