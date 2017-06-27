× DNR Kills Mountain Lion in Ida County

IDA COUNTY, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it was forced to kill a mountain lion Tuesday .

The DNR says it was called to a farm near Galva Tuesday morning after a neighboring livestock producer discovered a dead calf. An examination showed evidence consistent with an attack by a large cat.

Calls to 911 were made repeatedly Monday night from a nearby landowner after discovering the mountain lion.

Officials with the DNR say killing the mountain lion was a last resort.

“White-tailed deer and other wild animals, particularly the weak or injured, are often the preferred prey. But in this situation, it appears this mountain lion has targeted young livestock and livestock producers are well within their rights to protect their livelihood,” said Bruce Trautman, deputy director with the Iowa DNR.

The 88 pound mountain lion was a female, the first confirmed to be found in Iowa. The DNR says there isn’t any evidence that the mountain lion had re-produced.

There have been 21 confirmed mountain lions in Iowa since 1995.