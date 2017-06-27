× Flashboards Installed on Des Moines River

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is installing flashboards Tuesday on the Center Street dam.

Flashboards are installed when rivers drop in order to increase the water level by two feet to enhance water recreational activities upstream on the Des Moines River.

During the placement of the flashboards, the outflow at the Saylorville dam is reduced allowing water levels to remain low for 24 to 36 hours.

The flashboards are two feet high and nine feet long and are made of corrugated steel.