Google Facing $2.7 Billion Fine Related to Online Shopping Service

EUROPE — Competition over internet shopping in Europe has led to a record fine against Google.

The European Union hit the internet giant with a record $2.7 billion fine. The commission says the company’s Google Shopping service acted in an anti-competitive manner, promoting itself in searches while demoting rivals. Google was given 90 days to stop its practice or face additional fines.

Google said it respectfully disagrees with the conclusions and is considering an appeal.