‘Iowa Stock’ Event to Showcase Thousands of Talented Iowans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Iowa -- A new four-day festival will cap off summer by celebrating talented Iowans.

Iowa Stock 2017 is an all-Iowa music and arts fair coming this Labor Day weekend. More than 200 bands and acts as well as over 1,000 performing artists will share their talents on 10 stages in St. Charles. Headlining the event is a band organizers say symbolizes Iowa, but The Nadas say they have mutual admiration for all the other performers.

"Super honored to be included, super honored to be closing out the show, but for this show more than other shows for the whole year, I'm very excited to be able to walk around and see so many other acts while we're waiting to go on, and just enjoy everything that Iowa has to offer," said Mike Butterworth of The Nadas.

Iowa Stock takes place at the Avenue of the Saints Events Center in St. Charles. Single-day tickets start at $20.