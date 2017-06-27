New Parklet Installed in Windsor Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa -- The city of Windsor Heights received a $15,000 grant to build a parklet, and with the help of $4,000 tax payer dollars, the nearly $20,000 space was built.

"Any of the businesses can contact the city and fill out an application and see when the next rental availability is," said city councilwoman Theresa Harms.

City planners say a parklet is an extension of a sidewalk that gives people a space to hang out and takes up space in the road.

This parklet is located on 66th Street in Windsor Heights and is a connection of Baru 66.

"I can't see where it'g going to hurt anything or not necessarily make it better, but it might be better to see people out there enjoying their meal," said Windsor Heights resident Dottie Parker.

The city owns the portable space and is renting it out to people who live in the area. The rental term is for three months and costs $350 per month. Anyone renting the space must have at least $1 million in insurance coverage.

Once Baru 66's contract is up, someone else can rent the space and use it at their will. For now, Baru 66 plans to use the space as an extension of the restaurant for an outdoor patio.