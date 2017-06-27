× New Rehabilitation Hospital to Break Ground in Clive Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa – Ground will be broken Monday afternoon on the state’s first freestanding rehabilitation hospital.

Mercy Medical Center and its partner Kindred Healthcare are holding an official groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at 1401 Campus Drive in Clive

The hospital will assist patients recovering from stroke, traumatic, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and other medical issues.

Mike Wegner, interim President at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, said “The facility will serve the growing population of patients in need of comprehensive rehabilitation care by giving them access to state-of-the-art technology and treatment options to advance the recovery process.”

The new facility is expected to open in the second quarter of 2018 and can house up to 50 patients at a time.