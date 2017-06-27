× Newton Woman Takes Hog Calling to Steve Harvey on Little Big Shots

NEWTON, Iowa- When the phone rang a while back at the home of Bonnie Swawell, Eilert, it was Hollywood calling.

Eilert’s name had been given to producers of Steve Harvey’s Little Big Shots, Forever Young. They had heard of her numerous Iowa State Fair Championships in Hog Calling, Husband Calling, and Chicken Calling.

Eilert, along with her daughter Sheryl were flown first class to Los Angeles ,where they checked into a hotel, and not long after, got a phone call from a producer.

“Will it bother you too much to meet me down here in the lobby at six o clock tomorrow morning, and here we’d just gotten in,” said Eilert. “I didn’t want to fuss with him so I said,that’ll just be fine,”

said Eilert.

She said they were taken about 3 hours out in the country to a “farm” where they did some interviews.

Eilert was asked to do some of her calls in front of Steve Harvey, and the cameras and audience.

“I enjoyed it very much I was not frightened, because I’ve been in front of people before, I‘ve sang in front of people before, it didn’t phase me at all,” said Eilert. “It was wonderful, he’s ( Harvey) just as crazy as can be, well not crazy but funny.”

The Newton 88-year-old said she also enjoyed getting a tour of Hollywood, from someone who lives, and works there.

“The biggest thing was the honor of being chosen out of millions and trillions of people to go out there and be on that show,” said Eilert. “I’ve always had adventures in my life, but this I believe is my greatest adventure yet.”