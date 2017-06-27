× Research Shows Many Rural Iowa Roads and Bridges Not in Good Condition

IOWA — A new report shows Iowa’s rural roads and bridges have significant problems.

This is according to Trip, a national transportation research group. Trip found 22% of Iowa’s rural bridges are structurally deficient; that’s the second highest rate in the country.

The group also found 15% of rural roads are in poor condition, which is 20th overall.

Trip says Iowa’s rural roads and bridges are vital to the state’s economy, and more needs to be done to improve conditions.