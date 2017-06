Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - For the 6th straight season Saydel baseball has at least 20 wins. The Eagles are ranked 7th in Class 3A at 21-4.

Saydel has come close to making it to state the last few years, but hasn't gotten over the hump. The Eagles last trip to state came 10 years ago in 2007, they want to change that this season.