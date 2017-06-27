U.S. Bans Brazilian Beef

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the U.S. has suspended all fresh beef imports from Brazil because of safety concerns.

Since March, the Food Safety and Inspection Service has refused entry of 11 percent of Brazilian beef imports according to the National Cattlemen's Beef Association who, along with the National Farmers Union, support the move suspending imports.

House Ag Committee Chair Mike Conaway says halting imports from Brazil is appropriate and necessary as Brazilian officials work to fix its meat export system after a processor corruption scandal was found earlier this year.