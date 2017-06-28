× Anti-War Protesters Block McKinley Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa – Anti-war protesters who encased their arms in concrete, blocking the road in front of the Iowa Air National Guard base, have been arrested after fire crews freed them.

Law enforcement was called to McKinley Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday about protesters blocking the road. When they arrived they found some of the protesters had joined themselves together and encased their arms in containers of quick-drying cement.

Three men and one woman were blocking the road. Other protesters on the side of the road used signs to try to get their anti-war and anti-drone message across.

The Des Moines Fire Department was called in to safely cut away the cement using specialized tools. Brian O’Keefe said the department made sure the protesters were kept safe during the process, by using eye cover and mouth cover. He said the protesters were cooperative.

The protesters were arrested after they were freed from the concrete and face charges of disorderly conduct for blocking the road.